Walk Ado Ekiti streets without security; see if you won't be stoned, Fayose's aide dares Fayemi

Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications and

New Media, Lere Olayinka has challenged the Minister for Steel and

Minerals Resources Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to walk the streets

of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital without security men and see

whether he won't be stoned by angry people of Ekiti State whose money

he looted during his tenure as governor.

Olayinka said; “As governor, Fayemi failed Ekiti people and as a

minister, he is also failing Ekiti people because up till today, he

cannot point to one benefit Ekiti has derived from having him as

minister of Mines and Steel Development despite the numerous solid

minerals in the State.”

While reacting to comment by Fayemi that the public should wait and

see who will go to jail between him and Fayose, and that he had have

been out of office and still moving free, but Fayose won't be able to

walk free on the streets after losing immunity, Olayinka challenged

Fayemi to subject himself to the court of public opinion in Ekiti

State by walking from Fajuyi Park to the All Progressives Congress

(APC) office in Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti without being guarded by armed

security men.

“Fact is, even a councilor in Ado Local Government is more popular

than Fayemi and he can let us proof this by walking the streets in the

State capital without his retinue of security aides,” Olayinka said.

The governor's spokesperson, who described Fayemi as one of the

beneficiaries of President Muhammadu Buhari's policy of protecting

armed robbers in his government and running after petty thieves for

political gains, added that; “a man who illegally used Fountain

Holdings, a company with N15 million share capital to obtain N5

billion loan for sham road construction projects, took N25 billion

bond and diverted chunk of the money into private pockets and plunged

Ekiti State into debt should be cooling his heads in prison by now if

truly President Buhari is fighting corruption.”

He reminded the former governor that he must refund a sum of N2.75

billion allocated from the N25 billion bond obtained by the government

for the execution of contract for the construction of Ultra-Modern

market in Ado Ekiti, which was never executed.

Olayinka said further, “A man who as governor, awarded contract of

over N600 million to a company with no traceable address and carted

away 17 Joylong Buses that Coscharis Motors supplied to the Ekiti

State Government as gift can only be a minister under a government of

treasury looters like that of President Buhari.

Olayinka reminded Fayemi that he never won any election in Ekiti,

sating “even the primary election that gave him the Action Congress

(AC) governorship ticket in 2006 was manipulated and those who did the

manipulation are still alive. He was roundly defeated by the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007 and in the rerun election of 2009 until

the governorship was handed to him through the most scandalous

judicial manipulation in the history of Nigeria.”

He said apart from regular monthly allocation of over N160 billion,

Fayemi also received N46.4 billion from the Excess Crude Account, yet

he took N25 billion bond and N31 billion commercial bank loan. One of

such frivolous loans was the N5 billion obtained from a commercial

bank without the Debt Management Office (DMO) approval, using Fountain

Holdings Limited, a company with N15 million share capital.

“How a limited liability company with N15 million share capital could

be used to borrow N5 billion and when it became the duty of Fountain

Holdings Limited to construct roads are two questions Fayemi has

refused to answer.”

Olayinka, who encouraged Fayemi to come out openly to declare his

intention to contest the 2018 governorship, said; “When he mounts the

campaign podium, we want to know what he will be telling Ekiti people

that he has done for the State as minister for Steel and Minerals

Resources Development.”