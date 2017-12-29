China waives visas for 53 countries, Nigeria missing.

China on Thursday waived visas for visitors from 53 countries to Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei for up to six days, state media said on Thursday.

The nationals of Nigeria, which is China’s largest trading partner in Africa, will however not benefit from the waiver.

People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, said visitors must enter and exit from one of the six ports.

According to the Economic Times, the waiver goes into effect from Thursday and will impact Germany and other members of the European Union’s passport-free Schengen area, as well as the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Argentina.

Beijing, the capital of China, is a major tourist hub as the home of the Great Wall of China, Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City and other important historical monuments.

Beijing and Tianjin previously allowed visa-free travel for up to 72 hours for certain nationalities.

The same arrangement continues in 16 other cities, including Shanghai.

Shenzhen, on the border of Hong Kong, also issues a special five-day visa on arrival for some nationalities.

