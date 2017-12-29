Photos Of Nigerian Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Traveling By River With Suvs Go Viral

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of the Nigerian state of Sokoto on Wednesday December 28, 2017,led a delegation to Ibi LGA of Taraba State to pay a condolence visit to the former Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Isiaka Bawa, who lost his mother, Hajiya Hadiza, recently. Photo: Sokoto state House

In the accompanying pictures, the Governor and his convoy were ferried across River Benue into Ibi town on boats. One of the pictures show Tambuwal peeping through his car window and his car gets set for the dangerous 30 minute cruise across the river.

A promise to construct a bridge across the river into the town has not materialised in 50 years.

Photos: Sokoto Government House