Delta Chapter Of NIPR Holds Meeting Friday

By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba

A meeting of members and prospective members of the Delta State chapter, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) would hold on Friday, 29th December, 2017.

The convener of the meeting, who is also the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, said that the meeting would take place at the Conference Hall, Ministry of Information, Emmanuel Uduaghan Way, Asaba, by 9.00 am prompt.

Mr Ukah, who would chair the meeting, enjoined members and prospective members to come on time as vital decisions would be taken for the proper repositioning of public relations practice in the state.


