National Assembly Aspirant Bags Most Prestigious Anioma Award

One of the most visible aspirants for the National Assembly (NASS) election in Delta North come 2019, Prince Ned Nwoko, has received the High-status of Anioma Voice award.

He stated this when Akamenke Maniel O’Coney, led members of Anioma Voice worldwide and presented an award to him as the most prestigious Anioma son of the year at Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha north local government area of Delta state.

Nwoko who was recently represented by the Iyase of Idumuje-Ugboko kingdom, Christopher Ogwu, said the award would spur him to do better.

Nwoko disclosed that he has planted business in the area to assist the unemployed people in Anioma area of the state, adding that these are among other things he has done since he joined the politics of the state in 1999.

According to him, he has given scholarship awards to brilliant but indigent students of Anioma origin. He said he has also provided roads to improve communication and free movement of goods and services among people of the Anioma extraction.

Nwoko, a former member of the House of Representatives, said he had built schools and churches to increase the options for study and worship among the Anioma people of Delta state, noting that the people have remained grateful for these kind gestures.

He commended the leadership of Anioma voice for finding him worthy of the award saying: “With your support and wish for the continuation of empirical works like these, that you shall with your votes during the 2019 general elections put us in position to make more of this kind of contributions to the development of Anioma people.”

Earlier in his remark, the convener of Anioma Voice, a political pressure group, Akamenke Maniel O’Coney, hinted that three Anioma sons, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, Dr Ibe Emmanuel Kachikwu, Minister of States for Petroleum and Ned Nwoko were selected for the “Gidekeigi” award with Nwoko beating them to bag the award.

“So, we put them before the people for vote and at the end of the day our honourable won” just as he disclosed that the award is given to Anioma indigenes that have distinguished themselves by using every opportunity and resources they have to impact on Anioma people.

The award which hovered for two years without finding a worthy son of Anioma extraction due to underdevelopment and misrepresentation of Anioma land by elected and appointed political office holders, subsequently landed on Nwoko, whom the over 60, 000 membership of Anioma Voice threw their weight behind in a free, fair and credible vote “because of the vision and doggedness he has for the Anioma nation and his contribution to Nigeria’s growth”.

According to the convener, Nwoko scaled through because of the fight he won for the release of the Paris Club Refund with the federal government which the states are today enjoying.

“I read an article in the UK about the Paris Club Refund. To be frank with you before then I never knew there was a signature of a man that was endowed from my place that was involved in the whole process. He has a vision and it is not everybody that will take such a risk.

“Even with all the frustrations he encountered he was doggedness, he was determined, he wanted to get it not because of the money they are going to give to him but because he is a man who believes in the people’s right. He knows it was our right and he went for it”.

While noting that the award was also to appreciate him, he warned, “it is a load when Anioma Voice gives you an award because that award we expect it to spur you into more things and if you fail to live up to that award we will come back at you because we felt that you deserve this award and we gave you this, is for you to do better”, reiterating that the award should make him improve on what he has done each time he beholds it.

“He is a great man, he is looking for thing and what he is looking for is for our own good. He is not going to the senate because he wants money from the senate. He is passionate to serve and it is not going to be an easy fight and that is the reason everybody need to stay by him.

“He has a vision of what he wants to do for Anioma as a senator; he has already put them down. I am convinced from what I have seen of him that he can do those things. It is not just about mere words; he is committed to doing them because he is passionate. He has the idea, the vision is there and he has the knowledge, he has been there and he is still going back there. He needs our support”, he added.