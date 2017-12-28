AHRC wishes a happy, Safe and Peaceful New Year to all:

Dear Friends and Supporters of AHRC:

As we bid farewell to the year 2017 and get ready to welcome the year 2018, we are reminded of the many challenges that we faced in 2017 that we will be struggling with in 2018, at home and at abroad.

One of the hard realities of the year 2017 is witnessing a world full of crises from wars, armed conflicts, acts of terror, hate, hunger, poverty, natural disasters, ethnic cleansing, refugee crises and the list goes on. We welcome the year 2018 hoping that that a culture of respect and belief in human rights will be a lived reality for everyone. In 2018 we will continue together to advocate for and promote human rights in the face of rising intolerance, terror, hate, extremism and division.

During the many crises of 2017, people of good will, of all backgrounds, people like you, tirelessly worked, in different capacities and myriads of ways, to make a difference with their generosity to help fellow human beings. Forces of hate, division and destruction use terror and hate to divide, human rights, unite us.

In 2018, we will continue our advocacy, education and outreach work in order to help counter the culture of hate with a culture that respects the human rights of every human being regardless of their background- in the US and abroad. We are able to do our work because of the generosity and support of our friends, volunteers and donors- people like you. We invite you to welcome the New Year with a pledge to continue to make a difference. The premise of human rights is that every human being counts and every person is valuable and we each can make a difference.

The AHRC family, board and office, extend their sincere appreciation to all of our members, friends, supporters and partners for the immense help they have given to the cause of human rights. We wish all happy holidays and a blessed new year. We hope and pray that the year 2017 will mark the end of many, if not all, the tragedies in the world.

We look forward to another year of working together for a better world for us and for future generations.

Best greetings,

Dr. Opada Alzohaili, AHRC's Board President