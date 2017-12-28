Car Hire Service Operator Went Missing After Chatter To Benin

A car Hire Service Operator, Mr. Okoro Stephen has been reportedly missing after an unidentified person hired his services to Benin City, the Edo State capital.

This is contained in a press release made available to newsmen in Asaba, by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka.

According to the police, “The victim is a Car Hire Service Operator, residing at No. 17, Otomewo close, Agadagba, Ekpan Warr, Delta State”.

The police image maker said, “He went missing on 17/11/2017 at about 0700hrs, when an unknown person chattered his vehicle, Toyota Camry Reg. No. GRA 749 KH, engine No. 2AZ8807355, chassis No. 4T1BE46K87U676141, grey in colour and also hired his services to drive him to Benin, Edo State”.

He hinted that since then the victim has not been seen, and all efforts made to trace him proved abortive.

The PPRO said, the missing man “is a native of Ekwakwa, Agbarotor, Delta State Urhobo by tribe, 5.9ft tall, and dark in complexion, and speaks Urhobo, Isoko and English fluently”.

He called on anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of the victim to report to the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cybercrime Squad (SAKCCS) office, PPRO’s office Asaba or the nearest Police Station.