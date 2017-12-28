Shettima Presents N170 Billion Appropriation Bill to BOSHA

The Borno state Governor , Hon. Kashim Shettima has presented budget of N170,279,514,000.00 for the year 2018 to Borno state house of Assembly.

The budget was tagged, "Budget of Resettlement and Empowerment" has a recurrent expenditure of N61, 871,934,000.00 and capital expenditure of N108, 408, 580,000.00 to the State Assembly.

Governor Shettima said the proposed budget was to be financed from expected Internally Generated Revenue of N116, 075,548,000.00, allocations from the Federation Account of N115, 734,194,000.00 and Capital Receipts of N36,469,772,000.00.

The governor while presenting the budget proposal to members of the Borno State House Assembly at the floor of the house added that the 2018 budget size was less than the 2017 Budget by N13,560,875,081.00 amounting to 7.38% of the total budget.

Ministry of Works and Transport has the highest sectoral allocation of N22,666,858,000 while Ministry of Women Affairs & Social Development has the lowest sectoral allocation of N 1,859,249,000.

The breakdown of the ministerial and oarastatals sectoral allocations include Ministry of health N2,030,361,000, Ministry of justice N1,894,391,000, Ministry of housing and energy N6,881,467,000, Ministry of reconstruction, rehabilitation and Resettlement N9,816,521,000, Ministry of Environment N4,931,387,000 and Ministry of women affairs and social development N1,859,240,000.

Others include Ministry of education N12,661,975,000, Ministry of higher education N10,391,434,000, state universal education board SUBEB N4,425,205,000, Ministry of agriculture and natural resources N8,064,745,000, Ministry of land and survey N2,030,361,000, Ministry of poverty alleviation and youths Empowerment N4,670,157,000 and Ministry of water resources N5,410,529,000.

Ministry of local government and emirates affairs has sectoral allocation of N2,625,836,000, local government service commission N168,450,000, Ministry of home affairs, information and culture N4,464,205,000, Ministry of religious affairs N3,328,139,000, Borno state independent electoral commission N1,745,192,000.

Borno sate house of Assembly has a sectoral allocation of N3,844,857,000, ministry of sports N717,666,000, Ministry of trade, investment and tourism N5,302,893,000, Ministry of finance, budget and planning N5,437,133,000 and Ministry of works and transport N22,666,856,000.

Ministry of animal resources and fisheries development has sectoral allocation of N3,380,906,000, Ministry of inter governmental affairs and social duties N1,242,051,000, Borno state internal revenue service N574,565,000, civil service commission N360,896,000, governor's office N17,843,776,000 and government house N3,523,377,000.

Governor Shettima urged the house to ensure speedy passage of the appropriation bill to enable the executive arm of government pursue its mandates for the people.