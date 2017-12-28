Reaction to President Donald Trump “Forty thousand Nigerians had come to America With Aids”.

Either Nigerians deserve this or not or it’s a joke, its right to reiterate we live in the country of verifiable facts and figures, its will be kind Trump provides names of physicians, hospitals and the names aids people regardless of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) to prove his statements about Nigerians with aids in pursuant of “The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)” which gives anyone the right to request information from federal agencies, including White House and the President.

Let’s recapitulate a little to give the public a refreshing perception of Donald Trump; he bragged in vulgar terms about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women during a 2005 conversation caught on a hot microphone — saying that “when you’re a star, they let you do it” — according to a video obtained and published by The Washington Post Oct 7, 2016. Otherwise, it may be correct to diffuse his statements as follows; did he rushed and slept with a Nigerian woman and contracted aids to prove “40,000 had come from Nigeria with aids.

Once beaten twice shy. It is time Nigerians Overseas to join forces, identify ourselves, collectively reinvent our unity, imbibe speaking up to any uncategorical proclamations because no embassy will speak for us. This can be attributed poor embassy services, not limited to issuance and renewal of passports, including customer services, fraudulent agents, unreceipted charges, picking and returning calls in a polite manner, fax number not working and unsupportive voting right.

This is the 2nd reaction to Mr. Trumps statement against Nigerians, the first being “Nigerian (Francis John) Reacts to Donald Trump’s Statement “Africans are Very Lazy, Good at Sex, Theft”, November 2015. Whatever comes out of his orifice regarding blacks and Nigerians will be intercepted proactively, with immediate response, until otherwise President Trump let go of Nigerians.

Most importantly commending the comrades Black Alliance for Just Immigration, Black Lives Matter, UndocuBlack Network and Teacher, Candis Watts Smith at University of North Carolina’s Department of African, African American and Diaspora Studies.

When you return to the cave, Nigerians are prepared to return their huts happily.