 2018: I will create it for you

This year is going to be a year of new creation for us. new doors will be opened; new powerful contacts will be made available to you. We shall attain new heights and make new incredible discoveries. I mean discoveries that will lead to recoveries. Yes, God will make opportunities spring up for you where they did not exist before. Things we never imagined that they will ever happen for us. That is the power of creation. Wow! Are you seeing what I’m seeing? He said that even if what you have been asking does not exist, I will create it. Praise God!

To create means to bring something that has not been into existence. It means to produce, to manufacture, to birth, a new beginning or to introduce. Yes, He is going to initiate things, moves that will daze you this year. He will create opportunities, openings, and solutions just to bless and promote you. Do you know that God can create positions, events, situations and circumstances just because of you? Yes, He can. I have experienced that before - God creating an office, a position just for me. I mean an office that has never existed before. And even when men refused that I get the appointment, He overruled and put me on the seat. It is always very interesting to see Him moving in such a very powerful and personal way on your behalf. God has the whole world in His palms. He has the hearts of all men/women in His control. And when He decides, nobody can nullify. When He opens, nobody can shut. My friend God has blessed us and it cannot be reversed!

I love how He described this in Isaiah 43:18-19, “But forget all that – it is nothing compared to what I am going to do. For I am about to do a brand-new thing. See, I have already begun! Do you not see it? I will make a pathway through the wilderness for my people to come home. I will create rivers for them in the desert!” My God! Listen to these great phrases again, “a brand-new thing”, “a pathway through the wilderness”, “rivers in the desert.” Jesus Christ! Yes, these are the things you should expect this year. It is going to be a very glorious one!

God is saying that you should forget about the struggles of the past, the pains, the shame, the fears and failure of the yesteryears; because He has come down to change that old story. You will never be ashamed again! And not just that, you will also have to forget about the things you call successes today, because what is coming will surpass them. Sure! They are nothing to be compared with what is coming. What is coming will be brand-new, sparkling and phenomenal. They are coming in new packages, with a new mark and form that you have not seen before. Wow! Just get ready. He is creating it for you! We will continue next week. God bless!

Rev Agbo is the author of the books: Power of Midnight Prayer, Power of Sacrifice, Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Sex-Toys: Good or Evil? And others. Website: www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo Tel: 08037113283. E-mail: [email protected]