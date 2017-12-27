“I Am Not A Politician But A Transformational Leader” - Linus Okorie

Mr. Linus Okorie a popular leadership development expert has joined the race to contest the 2019 Imo state gubernatorial election.

He made this known to our correspondent in Abuja last week during an interview with newsmen. Mr. Okorie called on Imo youths to join him on the movement for brand new Imo to truly transform Imo to an enviable height.

Mr Linus Okorie a popular media personality, leadership trainer and capacity building consultant from Egbuoma town in Oguta LGA stated that he is poised to transform Imo from the hand of leaders who did not have the genuine interest and love of Imo people at heart. He said he is not a politician but a transformational leader who has changed the mindset of various youths across the world. He said this is the time to bring a genuine re-orientation in governance of Imo State by developing the capacity of the youth to be self-reliance and shun political thuggery and other social vices.

He advised the youths that have sincere love for Imo progress and development not to be afraid and scaled to join politics to insure that genuine people take over the government for overall development and interest of all.

Mr Linus Okorie who was the first former President, Student Union Government of Imo state university Owerri as well a former Senior Perfect of government secondary school Owerri hinted that he has spent 25 years his career, providing capacity development across the world using his platform. He reemphasized that he represent the young people in providing the right direction and love for humanity.

He frowned at the politicans that only remember the young people when they know that election is approaching and some time entice them with financial token of between 1000 to 5000 naira and because they have perpetually impoverish the youth which they always take advantage of against the youthful population and as usual always abandon them as soon as the elections are over.

Mr. Linus Okorie further stated that parents should not mortgage the future of their children again in 2019 especially those that participated in various delegates in primary elections in the past who was influence by the financial capacity of each aspirant instead of insisting on the capacity, track record and sincerity of each aspirant to be voted for. He said that the first assignment he has is to change the mind set of this class of people as he is coming to government to provide a mechanism to transform and provide the needed skill development.