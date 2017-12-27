Indigenous Correspondents’ Chapel (ICC) Celebrates Christmas With Orphans

In the spirit of the Christmas celebration, leaders and members of the Indigenous Correspondents’ Chapel (ICC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, has doled out gift items to Pro Labore Del Family orphanage home.

Chairman of the chapel, Comrade Barth Ozah who led members of the executive to the orphanage home located off Saint Bridges Road in Asaba, Oshimili South local government area said the donation was bore out of passion for the children.

According to him, “look at the spirit behind the gifts and not the quantity”, stressing that the donation was aimed at alleviating the difficulties experienced by the care givers.

In her response, Willy Fred thanked the chapel over the choice of the orphanage home, saying she was happy with the donation.

Items donated to the orphanage home include a bag of rice, custard powder, a carton of Indomie Noodle, one carton of breweries and a pack of detergent.