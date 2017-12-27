FUEL SCARCITY: Pump Price Sold At N220, N180 In Asaba

Despite various efforts put in by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of States for Petroleum, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, in ensuring that petroleum product was available for users during the yuletide season, scarcity of fuel still bites harder in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

A drive round the state capital shows that some petrol stations still sale the product at exorbitant prices.

Mr Ifechukwu Sunny, a tricycle rider said he bought a liter of fuel for N220.00 this morning, lamenting that the situation has reduced patronage.

“The federal government should just do everything to ensure that the whole situation is arrested. The December has come to an end and I expect that the price would have come down by now”.

Another tricycle rider, Sam wejioye, lamented that some of the stations are hiding the product, revealing that he at the rate of N180.00 at Rainoil.

Our correspondent who visited Rainoil reports that there was little queue at the fuel station along Nnebisi road opposite Lion House Asaba.

A car owner who refused to disclose his identity said expressed worries if the product would be available before the New Year Day.

“I hope that the federal government will do all in its powers to make the product available for the New Year celebration. Despite the apologies of Mr President, the product is yet to be available for consumers”.