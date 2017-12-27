Buratai Celebrates Christmas With Nigerian Troops in Gwoza... Tasks Troops to End Insurgency

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has celebrated 2017 Christmas with the Nigerian troops at the war front in Gwoza town of Gwoza LGA of Borno State, Northeast Nigeria, the former Caliphate of the Boko Haram Militants in 2014 Wednesday.

The COAS visit was part of the efforts the Nigerian Army to boost the morale of soldiers at the war front following the liberation of Gwoza town which was hitherto the acclaimed headquarters of the caliphate of Boko Haram terrorists.

The event took place at the headquarters of 26 Task Force Brigade Nigerian Army Gwoza and 195 battalion Pulka all in Gwoza local Govt area of Borno State, Northeast Nigeria.

Buratai said he decided to celebrate the 2017 Christmas with them to boost their morale and encourage them finish the war while appealing to them to conduct themselves professionally at the warfront by changing their strategies hence the enemies were also changing their style of attacks.

He stressed that the Nigerian military can not allow the boko Haram terrorists to continue to launch attacks on the innocent civilians and watch the enemies threaten national security, pointing out that, the Nigerian army must stand firm to protect the integrity of the country and ensure peace prevails all over the country.

"It is a duty we must perform and we have sworn to perform. We must be driven and seen to be professionals and doing the job professionally towards achieving the mission and vision of the Nigerian army holistically," Buratai said.

The Chief of Army staff was represented by the Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters Abuja, Major General Ibrahim Alkali and accompanied by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, GOC 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf and Brigadier General Nguru.

Others include Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, Senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly,, Dr. Asabe vilita Bashir, House of Representatives Member representing, Damboa, Gwoza and Chibok Federal Constituency, Borno State House of Assembly representing Gwoza LGC and Gwoza LGC Secretary among others.

The Theater Commander urged the troops to be more committed and professionals in the discharge of their duties while assuring them that the Nigerian army and federal government will always support them.

He also noted that the senior officers of the theater command and governments will continue to support and encourage them as well ensure their salaries and allowances were regularly paid in boost their morale to put their best in the fight to end the insurgency.

The Theater Commander also appreciated the efforts and high spirit of the soldiers in the fight against the insurgents.