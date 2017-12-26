We don’t want religious rancor, Lagos Deputy Governor, Commissioner beg

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule, has urged religious leaders in the state to shun activities that may result to religious crisis among faithful of different religions.

She said this at the formal opening of the 104th Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit at the Human Capital Development Centre, Epe between December 23, 2017 and January 1, 2018.

The Deputy Governor, whose speech was delivered Director, Civil Service Office of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, AbdurRazak Ekemode, said religious leaders should use every opportunity they have to promote peace in the state.

While commending the organisers of the camping programme, she urged the about 4000 delegates on the camp site to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence.

She said, “IVC which serves as an avenue to orientate Muslim students towards the right mindset of the nation building, entrench moral brightness, entrepreneurship, brotherhood and to revive spiritually of students across all cadres.

“Islam is a religion of peace and we must continue to tell ourselves the basic truths that will help us to do things that are right before God and man.

“Our state has the enviable record of being a place where adherent of all faiths coexist peacefully without any rancor. Our government will continue to promote this through policies and programs that will make life better and brighter for all our citizens.”

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. AbdulLateef AbdulHakeem, also urged youths in the state to shun immoral acts and religious crisis.

He advised the youths to ensure that they are exposed to the right religious orientation.

Speaking earlier, the Amir (President) of the MSSN Lagos, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, faulted leaders of the country.

He said that they were not running the affairs of the country in ways and manners that would make it grow at a desirable rate.

He explained that the theme of the camping activities – In the shade of the Qur’an - was chosen to reflect the need for Nigeria’s system of governance to follow what Allah prescribed.

He said, “This nation will die because of the way those at the helms of affairs are running it. It is under a shade that cannot guarantee success, a shade that makes it vulnerable to attack. We cannot sustain this nation with the excessive insincerity, gross deceit, inestimable greed and lack of transparency and accountability among the ruling class.

“If both the leaders and followers do not submit ourselves to the Shade of the Qu’ran, we will continue to run from one problem to the other. Corruption will continue to take new dimensions; just as it has moved from being covered with an umbrella to being swept under the carpet.

“Our problems will not leave us without a concerted effort to be guided by the Book of Allah, where all humans are treated equally. No hijab victimisation, no religious sentiment, no gender bias and no tribal discrimination.

For Nigeria to develop, our system of governance must follow that prescribed by Allah. We can neither stop suffering from the effects of recession nor vulnerable economy, and our policies will not beget favourable outcomes if we do not stop operating an economy that survives on interest – Ribaa.