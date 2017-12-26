Attack On Christmas: Boko Haram Burnt 3 Persons to death, Abduct Awoman in Borno

At least three persons were burnt alive and a woman abducted by Boko Haram militants, who attempted to overran Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Monday- Christmas day.

The persons killed were drivers who are bringing food items to Maiduguri from Biu and were caught up in cross fire at Molai, when the dreaded Boko Haram fighters attack security post in Molai, in their attempts to make an inroad to the city on Christmas evening.

Security operatives, who repel the insurgents told our correspondent that, they are still looking for more corpses, but confirms that, three people were burnt in their vehicles by the insurgents.

"It was a serious attack, we are still on patrol at Molai and environs. We have seen three people who were killed. We also learnt that they have abducted a woman in Molai, while they were fleeing. The situation is now calm, but the people who flee for safety are yet to return. We are trying to ensure that, innocent people are safe." A security source at the scene of the incident said.

It was earlier reported that, the dreaded Islamic sect, Boko Haram have attacked ED Security Post in Molai, along Maiduguri/Biu road and overran it.

Earlier, a security source, who spoke to our correspondent said, "We are currently being mobilise to advance and the militants were said to be advancing toward the city. Our men are holding them. We need your prayers as usual."

Also a resident of Molai, told Our Correspondent that, the militants are advancing to the city, as many people were seen fleeing towards Maiduguri on foot including women and children.

"I am currently at Bakassi IDP camp. I spoke with my family who locked themselves in our home at Molai. They said I should not attempt coming home as the insurgents have killed many people including members of the civilian joint task force and order security personnel around Molai." A resident reported earlier.

Officially, the military authority and the Borno state police command is yet to make statement with regards to the attack in Molai.