Ikpokpo Vow To Deliver Democratic Dividends, Good Governance To Isoko South

Ahead of the January 6, 2018 local government election, the immediate

past chairman of Isoko South local government area and former

chairman, Delta state chapter, Association of Local Government of

Nigeria, (ALGON), Sir Constantine Itiako Ikpokpo, fondly called Malik,

has ended his ward to ward campaign rally.

Ikpokpo, who is seeking second term in office has vowed that when

re-elected as chairman of the council, he would deliver to his people

dividends of democracy.

At Oleh, Irri, Uro, Aviara, Olomoro, Emede, Igbide, Umeh, Enwhe,

Okpolo and Uzere wards visited, Ikpokpo, assured the people of better

governance with human face and people oriented programmes even as he

wooed the electorates to cast their votes for all the Peoples

Democratic Party, (PDP) candidates in the forthcoming local government

election.

High points of the two days rally was courtesy visits to traditional

rulers and the presentation of flags to PDP councillorship candidates

at their various wards by the local government party chairman and

Ikpokpo.