Jerusalem: My Thoughts

A very wonderful week to you. This is a period that many are celebrating

Christmas, although, I don't support such celebrations as I believe Christ

should be celebrated daily in our lives, I wish you all the good things life has

to offer, as we roll nearer to 2018. For sometimes now a lot of media

attention has been focused on Jerusalem. The Trump recognition of it has

Israel's capital, UN vote, and all of that. I thought it wise to pen down my

thoughts about the whole process.



Jerusalem

Jerusalem is a city in the Middle East, located on a plateau in the Jordean

Mountains between the Mediterranean and the Dead sea. The city is

administered by Israel but is claimed by Israel amd Palestine. Divided by

religious lines into West and East Jerusalem, the Israeli mayor is

Nir Barkart, while the Palestinian mayor is Zaki al-Ghul. Both Israel and

Palestine claims Jerusalem as their capital, the state of Israel maintains

it's primary institutions there, while the state of Palestine see's the city

as a future capital. However, these claims are not recognized

internationally. Jerusalem is one of the oldest cities in the world. It has

been inhabited by the Canaanites and Jews alike. During the course of it's

history, Jerusalem has been destroyed at least twice, besieged 23 times,

attacked 52 times, and captured and recaptured about 44 times.

Jerusalem is considered a holy city by the worlds major religions,

Judaism, Christianity and Islam. The Bible discourses a great deal about

Judaism and Christianity, in Islam, Jerusalem is beloved to be the third

most holy city after Mecca and Medina, it is considered the first qibla,

the focal point for Muslim prayers. And a place where God spoke to

Muhammed.

Status of Jerusalem

Today, the status of Jerusalem remains one of the core issues of the

Israeli/Palestinian conflict. During the 1948 Arab/Israeli war,

West Jerusalem was among areas captured and later annexed by

Israel, while East Jerusalem was captured and later annexed by Jordan.

Causes of Conflict

1. Deep sense of distrust between Israel and Palestine: This has resulted

in unilateral strategies and rhetoric by hard-line political factions,

causing violence and incitement by civilians against one another.

2. Religious Sentiments: A lot of the Israelis/Palestinians believe that a peace process

will lead to a lose of faith and converting to the opposite religion and vice versa,

this has also been a driving force in this intractable conflict.

3. Expansion of Israelis settlements: The continuous expansion of Israelis

especially in the west bank has lead a lot of Palestinians to believe that

Israel is not committed to reaching an agreement, but rather to a pursuit

of establishing permanent control over this territory.

4. Terrorism Concerns: A lot of Jews are afraid of affiliations

(believed to exist) between some Palestinians and so terrorist

organizations and may likely not want to support a peace process.

Solutions to the conflict

1. Negotiators in the Peace process should be Fair and Credible: Countries

and parties involved in helping to restore Peace, should be unbiased and

trustworthy.

2. Respect Right of Return: Palestinians should accept the return of Jews

in good faith, the the fantasy that Jews have no right to have returned

will not help in the Peace process.

3. Settlements: Trying yo expand Israelis settlements will be seen as a bad

sign by Palestinians, the Israelis government argument, that no one has

the right to dictate where the build, is nice, but this will not help in the

peace process.

4. Change of Mindset: I personally believe that reduction in

extremism/terrorism will help a great deal in the Peace process, people

should be educated to believe their lives are worth living. You will not

see a millionaire blowing up himself in a mall, you see people who perceive

themselves as not having enough to live for on earth.

5. Two States Solution: I advocate a two state solution,

were West Jerusalem belongs to Jews and East Jerusalem belongs

to Palestine. This is supported by Countries including the US.

'The world needs Peace' a tweet by US President Donald J. Trump

I believe that a Peaceful world will help a great deal, I will advise all

parties involved in this conflict to lay aside malice and work towards a

Peaceful world, Countries who may be fanning the smoke of the

conflict for economic or religious purposes should desist from such as we

work towards a Peaceful world.

Comrd Ubong Usoro writes for The NigerianVoice.Com, he lives I'm Uyo.

[email protected]