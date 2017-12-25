You Must Create Value To Be Relevant - Imo Deputy Governor Insists

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere has called on youths of Imo State and Nigeria at large to pay attention to their studies and try to add value in whatever they do to be relevant anywhere they find themselves.

Prince Madumere made the call while speaking to the young people last weekend at the Youth Center, Owerri, Imo State during the closing ceremony of Imo Youths Lecture series and Awards organised by the Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State on Youth Affairs, Hon. Kenneth Emelu.

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere having a tete-a-tete with the Exec. Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund NSITF during the closing ceremony and Awards of Imo Youths Lecture series in Imo Youths Center.

Prince Madumere who went on memory lane while narrating his journey in life, revealed that he already knew what he wanted in life before leaving secondary school. He said he had always wished to study abroad and to end up a professional. "To get to where I wanted to be I stooped to engage in mineal jobs to raise money, which I used in securing my visa to the United States"; he enthused.

IMO Deputy Governor acknowledging recognition by the Hon. member of House of Representatives, National Assembly, Abuja, Hon. Chike Okafor at the Youth event in Owerri last weekend

He frowned at some youths who choose to be lazy, when they can can develop and use their God given talents to be useful to themselves, their family and the society at large.

"When one talks about the youth, what readily comes to mind is vibrancy, energetic and articulate minds full of curiosity and dreams. At this stage, there is nothing you put your mind to that you cannot achieve. I feel very sad when I hear young people giving all manner of flimsy excuses. There is no course that is too hard and none is too easy. If I were you, I will prefer the hard way since the competition will be less stiffer at the later stage. I enrolled for engineering but later settled for Management and business administration because of the condition of my scholarship. I therefore urge you to concentrate in what you are doing and become the best in it."

Members of Imo State House of Assembly seated during Imo Youth lecture series

Speaking further, he called on the youth to discover themselves in time, adding that one can only be relevant if only he can create value and brings to table what most people may not. I charged them to look up to role models and read about those who have changed their world since it is the same God that created everyone.

He therefore called on the youths to open themselves up to new ideas, new knowledge and consolidate themselves with rare skills while creating something novel, which he said will see them through in life.

Prince Madumere also emphasized his love to help young people towards realising their dreams in life and vowed never to stop whatever might be the circumstance. "I have always loved the youths and the young people. I am thankful to my leader, Owelle Rochas Okorocha for the opportunity he gave me. I have also used that opportunity to help many young people. Some of you may not know that most personalities administering your affairs today at various levels of government, corporate sector passed through me. I believe that Hon.Kenneth Emelu has a lot to say about me and I am happy my own brother, Mr. Aniche, Nke Nke Enyi Izuogu World-Wide knows me"; he submitted.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, director Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Affairs, Hon Kenneth Emelu on arrival at the venue of Youth programme last weekend..

The event witnessed the presence of Rescue Mission family; Hon. Chike Okafor of House of Representatives, National Assembly, Hon. Jasper Azuatalam, Executive Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), the Chief Executive of TSTV, Dr. Bright Echefu among others who also gave talks to encourage the younger ones.