Osun Govt. Sympathises with Christians over fuel scarcity 

Government of Osun State has sympathized with people of the State especially the Christians, over the fuel scarcity issue during the festive period.

"It has come to the attention of the State Government of Osun that the peace, joy and serenity of this Yuletide season is somewhat being marred by fuel shortage being experienced all over the country. This is most regrettable.

"The State Government of Osun sympathises with all the people of the state whose movements have been restricted or have had to spend valuable time on queues in filling stations."

In a release signed by the Media Adviser to the Governor, Mr Sola Fasure, the State Government urged the residents to be calm as the Federal Government has concluded plans to address the issue.

"However, we have received assurances from the Federal Government and not less a person than President Muhammadu Buhari that the situation is being addressed, that more barges of fuel are being received and distributed at the moment and that the crisis will soon be over within the shortest possible time."

While wishing the Christians, a Merry Christmas, the State Government also urged marketers to desist from hoarding fuel so as not to worsen the current situation.

"The State Government therefore urges fuel marketers in the state to desist from hoarding, profiteering and other sharp and unethical practices that could exacerbate the situation, worsen the plight of residents and detract from our Omoluabi status.

"The State Government urges residents and fillings stations to be orderly and peaceful in the sales of fuel, where the product is available. There should not be more than a single lane of vehicles on the queue, to prevent traffic congestion and vehicle accidents. On no account must any road be blocked or made impassable as a result of fuel queue. Filling stations must observe all safety rules in order to prevent accidents and fire outbreaks.

"Law enforcement agencies, particularly the Police, Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) should properly take charge of the situation and do the needful in order to maintain law and order, prevent unruly and disorderly public conducts, protect lives, ensure public safety and free flow of traffic.

"The State Government of Osun wishes all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in Advance." the release reads in part.