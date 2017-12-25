Osun First Lady fetes kids, showers gift on them

Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola, wife of Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has further displayed her love for children as he feted kids drawn from all parts of the state at the end of the year party that she organised at the government house in Osogbo.

Addressing the children, the First Lady charged them to face their studies and excel in their education so as to be successful in life.

She said "it gives me utmost pleasure to address my children and our dear mothers today. My feelings at this occasion is not limited to the joy of seeing you again, radiant and vibrant at another year-end. Yes, we are at the ending period of the year 2017. We should give God Almighty a sonorous gratitude for keeping us through the year."

"The year has witnessed its share of turbulence, crisis and pestilence. God has seen us through and I thank him greatly. More than the gratitude for seeing us through the year 2017, I thank the Almighty God for yet a greater feat which today symbolizes. When we started this ceremony in 2010, we started with prayers to Almighty God to give us the knowledge, the grace, the blessings and support to ensure a completion of the circle."

"I stand before you this day and declare my heart-felt gratitude to that Almighty God, who compares to no one. God has been faithful all through. Today is the last of the eight allowed of such ceremonies for the present administration. There is no praise big enough to give to God for being steadfast."

The wife of the Governor commended the people of the state for consistently supporting her husband. She stated that women in the state have demonstrated that they are the models a leader could always trust in, invest in and count on at all times.

"I would like to say however that even though we may not be able to interact in exactly this way together again after today, we should not relent in your continued propagation of the attitude of Omoluabi in our individual homes. This attitude has been at the core of how we have been nurturing these children and sustaining our state since you gave us your invaluable votes to lead in this state."

Aregbesola said a lot of work has gone into ensuring a better and healthy environment for the growth and development of the children. She said there has been enhancement of the teaching environment and there has been greater improvement in the health delivery systems in the state.

"I want to urge us to rally these investments for the successful upbringing of our children."

She also charged mothers in the state to continue to discharge their roles at nurturing and giving directions to the children to become good citizens with high civic responsibilities.

She also urged the people in the state to collaborate in fighting child abuse, violence against children, trafficking and female genital mutilation and cutting.

"To our children, I congratulate you for another end-of-year ceremony and I urge you to continue to improve on your education. The world of our immediate future belongs to those who are educated. This is the reason why the present administration has been working very hard to get us properly prepared for the challenges."

"Let us face our studies. If you must take control of tomorrow, education is the key to doing that. Ignorance will be too costly. I have no doubt that you will make us proud. We should shun every form of behavior which will deter us from being responsible citizens."

The First Lady lauded her husband for his various projects and programs which are targeted at improving the standard of living of women and children in this State.