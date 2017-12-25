Nigeria Records New Transmission Peak of 5,222 MW – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Sunday, disclosed that it recorded new national peak with the transmission of 5,222.3 Mega Watts (MW) of electricity into the national grid on December 18, Premium Times reports.

TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said in a statement in Abuja that the achievement was the highest ever recorded in the nation’s power sector to-date. Mrs. Mbah said the current peak transmission surpassed the 5,155.9 MW attained on December 8, and the 5,074.7 MW earlier recorded on February 2, 2016.

She said TCN developed the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion programme to enable it prioritise and execute critical transmission projects, to properly key into the incremental power policy of the Federal Government. This necessitated the clearing of the company’s stranded containers carrying various transmission equipment at the seaports, to enable it to complete previously abandoned projects to further expand the grid capacity.

Source: Energy Mix Report