Abdulrasheed Maina: Again, Suspected Assassins Storm Maina's Family House in Kaduna, Whisk Away Security Guard 

Barely five days after some haggard looking men suspected to be hired assassins invaded the home of the embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina in Abuja, brandishing sophisticated weapons and harassing his family members, his family house in Kaduna was again attacked at about 900hours on Christmas eve.

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Mallam Salisu, told The Street Reporters that no fewer than nine (9) men arrived the house in a Hilux van and a Peugeot 406 car.

They were said to have driven straight to the family house where Maina's mother resides at Kawu area of Kaduna State.

While the Hilux van was stationed outside the house, the 406 was driven straight into the compound and one of the occupants asked of Abdulrasheed Maina and his mother’s whereabouts.

After ransacking the house, breaking the front and the back doors as well as the ceiling in the process, and not finding their targets, the men who were shouting "Where Maina?"; "Where is the mother?" before they tired up the security man and took him to an unknown destination.

He was later dumped at the bush at an outskirt of Kaduna where he was found by the villagers with a handcuff.

The matter has been reported to the Kawu police station by one of the family members, identified as Aliyu Maina and security men have since been detailed to the house alongside anti-bomb experts who combed the house and its vicinity.

Some of the suspected assassins were said to be dressed in military uniforms.

Five days ago, similar incident took place at the Abuja home of the former pension reform boss where two rooms in the house were ransacked, checking personal apparels in the house without any form of identification or a search warrant.

Maina's Security aides who were immediately informed, arrived the rented house but the suspected men led by a man said to be wearing a police uniform was accosted but they rebuffed every attempt to get them disclose their identity and mission around Maina's home.

Recall that Maina who has escaped many assassination attempts while serving as the Pension Reforms Taskforce Team boss, has consistently asked for security protection by the federal government against the pension cabals who have been after him following his numerous revelations on their clandestine activities.