President Trump never said Nigerians live in huts: White House

White House has denied claims that United States President Donald Trump said Nigerian immigrants 'will never go back to their huts after being allowed into the US' and that 'everyone in Haiti has AIDS'.

The New York Times on Saturday cited anonymous sources who claimed Trump made the comments revealing the number of immigrants that had entered the country. The report said:

Forty thousand had come from Nigeria, Mr Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, recalled the two officials, who asked for anonymity to discuss a sensitive conversation in the Oval Office.

Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They “all have AIDS,” he grumbled, according to one person who attended the meeting and another person who was briefed about it by a different person who was there.

The anonymous sources told The Times reporters' that they were either there or had been told about the remarks by others who were there.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House Chief of Staff General John. Kelly (who was at that time the secretary of homeland security), and domestic policy adviser Stephen Miller were all there.

They said that on the day in question, Trump stormed into the Oval Office clutching 'sheets of papers' which revealed how many immigrants had been allowed into the US since he took office.

However, MailOnline on Sunday, December 24, reports that General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Nielsen and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these claims.

They accused The Times of publishing 'lies' from sources they said they could not trust.

White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders also in reaction denied the New York Times report.

'It's both sad and telling The New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous “sources” anyway,' she said.