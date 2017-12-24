Group Felicitates With Osun Residents on Christmas Ceremony

A socio-political organization, Irapada Osun Movement, has felicitated with residents of Osun State, especially the christian community, on the occasion of the Christmas celebration and the new year.

This was contained in press release signed by the Public Relations officer of the organisation, Mr Lekan Adebayo, and made available to journalists.

According to the release, the group wished the people of the state an hitch-free celebration as it assured them of more joyful celebrations in the future with "a masses-friendly government in place".

It described the present economic condition of the state as worrisome and a cause of concern for everybody, saying that all hands must be on deck to make a "realistic change" in the next gubernatorial election.

"As we are wishing the people of Osun, a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, we share in their economic plights, which might have seriously reduced the intensity of the celebration, however, we are very sure of a real change by next year.

"It is our wish that a more masses-friendly government will take a mantle of leadership of the state and restore the usual happiness among our people.

"Our organisation has prepared to be practically active in the process of changing the face of our political paradigm and institutionalise a more sensitive government with local content", the statement reads in part.