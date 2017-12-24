Borno APC Secretary Urges Senator Ndume To Be Courageous, Commends his Philanthropic Gestures



The Borno State APC Secretary, Honourable Bello Ayuba has appealed to Senator Ali Ndume not to be discouraged with his recent suspension at the senate rather he should gingered to continue his legislative responsibility for his people.

He also urged the senator to be courageous, firm and upright at all times over his legislative activities and representation at the legislative chamber on matters concerning the poor masses and less privileged in the society.

Addressing APC supporters and members recently during the distribution of 40 pieces of Keke NAPEP, 65 peices of sewing machines, 60 pieces of grinding machines, 50 units of vulcanising machines, and 50 pieces of bicycles as poverty alleviation materials he purchased and donated by to women and youths in Kwaya Kursa and Bayo LGAs if Borno state Sunday in Kwaya Kursa and Briyel towns amidst large crowd.

The Secretary also called on the people to also rally round the senator and pray for him and President Muhammadu Buhari for their support and assistance to the people and concern for the poor.

He implored the senator to continue to serve his people assuring him that only God can reward him on all the good tidings he has been doing to the people of his constituency over the years, noting that, many have been benefitting from his foundation across board.

The State Secretary said also that the challenges or problems before him at the upper chamber of the National Assembly should be regarded as triggers to ginger him up hence people are with him always.

He explained that people were aware that the issue of anchor borrower and registration of farmers into groups as cooperative societies for CBN agricultural scheme financial support was being pursued and Government was not unmindful of the matter with Senator Ndume behind the issue.

The APC Zonal Vice Chairman, Borno South, Alhaji Aliyu Yerima Zakara said it was on record that some senators can not visit their districts while others went and were beaten up but Senator Ndume due to his firmness, frankness and honesty as well as support for anti corruption crusade and passion for the poor masses, today, he is being warmly received by mammoth crowd anywhere he went and that distinguished him from other senators attacking him at the senate.

He added that Ndume is the only senator in Borno state that frequently visits his senatorial district and even distribute alleviation materials to the youths and women to empower them while calling on people to support and pray for him.