Fayose slams Buhari over 7.7m job loss in two years, Says; “Shamefully, instead of 3m jobs per year, APC govt created unemployment”

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said it was alarming that

under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President

Muhammadu Buhari, 7.74million Nigerians lost their jobs within the

last two years, saying; “It is an shameful that instead of creating

the three million jobs it promised Nigerians yearly, the APC

government has created unemployment.”

He lamented what he described as the “We don't care” attitude of the

government, pointing out that; “while Nigerians continue to suffer

from the ineptitude of this APC government, it is more worrisome that

the President and his men are carrying on as if all is well with the

country.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, by his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose, who said

he was vindicated on his position that President Buhari lacked the

required capacity to perform said “by now, it should be clear to all

Nigerians that President Buhari does not have anything to offer

Nigerians other that sufferings and hardships.”

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had said in its latest

unemployment report that 4.07 million Nigerians became unemployed

between January and September this year. Also, the NBS said 3.67

million Nigerians became jobless last year.

Governor Fayose said in his reaction that; “One of the many effects of

the President's lack of the required mental and intellectual capacity

to tackle the nation's economic problems is the collapse of several

companies and loss of 3.67 million jobs in 2016 and another 4.07

million jobs in 2017.

“Today, under a government that promised change, Nigerians cannot even

celebrate Christmas and New Year in peace because of the fuel scarcity

orchestrated by the Buhari's government just to achieve its aim of

hiking fuel price. Nigerians are now buying petrol for as high as N600

times.

“Nigerians are only asking for food on their tables, they want

employments and they want security. But they have gotten hardship and

suffering from President Buhari and his clueless government?

“I therefore call on Nigerians to be prepared to use their votes to

send President Buhari back to his farm in Daura so that Nigeria can

once again, return to the path of progress.”