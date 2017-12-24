Fayose slams Buhari over 7.7m job loss in two years, Says; “Shamefully, instead of 3m jobs per year, APC govt created unemployment”
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said it was alarming that
under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President
Muhammadu Buhari, 7.74million Nigerians lost their jobs within the
last two years, saying; “It is an shameful that instead of creating
the three million jobs it promised Nigerians yearly, the APC
government has created unemployment.”
He lamented what he described as the “We don't care” attitude of the
government, pointing out that; “while Nigerians continue to suffer
from the ineptitude of this APC government, it is more worrisome that
the President and his men are carrying on as if all is well with the
country.”
In a statement issued on Sunday, by his Special Assistant on Public
Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose, who said
he was vindicated on his position that President Buhari lacked the
required capacity to perform said “by now, it should be clear to all
Nigerians that President Buhari does not have anything to offer
Nigerians other that sufferings and hardships.”
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had said in its latest
unemployment report that 4.07 million Nigerians became unemployed
between January and September this year. Also, the NBS said 3.67
million Nigerians became jobless last year.
Governor Fayose said in his reaction that; “One of the many effects of
the President's lack of the required mental and intellectual capacity
to tackle the nation's economic problems is the collapse of several
companies and loss of 3.67 million jobs in 2016 and another 4.07
million jobs in 2017.
“Today, under a government that promised change, Nigerians cannot even
celebrate Christmas and New Year in peace because of the fuel scarcity
orchestrated by the Buhari's government just to achieve its aim of
hiking fuel price. Nigerians are now buying petrol for as high as N600
times.
“Nigerians are only asking for food on their tables, they want
employments and they want security. But they have gotten hardship and
suffering from President Buhari and his clueless government?
“I therefore call on Nigerians to be prepared to use their votes to
send President Buhari back to his farm in Daura so that Nigeria can
once again, return to the path of progress.”