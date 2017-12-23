Presidency shops for new EFCC chairman, DCP Abdulrahman touted as Magu's likely replacement

There is strong indication that the Presidency had concluded arrangement to replace the embattled Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

This is according to the Abuja-based newspaper, DAILY NIGERIAN. The Senate had On March 15 this year rejected Magu's nomination as the substantive chairman of EFCC for the second time, relying on a security report by the Department of Security Service (SSS) that he lacked integrity to lead the country's anti-corruption agency. Magu has been working in acting capacity since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 10, 2015.

A report this morning by DAILY NIGERIAN quoted unnamed sources familiar with the Presidency's decision to replace Magu as disclosing that Deputy Commission of Police in charge of Operations at Police College, Kaduna, Ahmed Abdulrahman, may soon be named the new chairman of EFCC.

“Mr Abdulrahman, who was touted last year by some influential Presidency officials to replace Mr Magu, served as Deputy Director in charge of Operations when Farida Waziri was chairperson of the commission,” the paper said.

It quoted a source who preferred not to be named as disclosing that the Senators renewed their call for Magu's removal at a time when the 2018 budget proposal was before them, so that the Presidency will succumb to their pressure.

A Presidency source was quoted as saying: “The Senate has put the presidency in a tight corner over Magu. Now that the senators have vowed not to pass the EFCC budget, it has become impossible for the commission to function.

“There are also other requests the Presidency wanted to be included in the budget but the senators use Magu issue as their bargaining chip.

“So the Presidency has no option but to accede to their demands.

“Barring last minute change, DCP Abdulrahman's name will be forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.”

On Thursday, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges, Samuel Anyanwu told journalists that the Senate no longer regards Mr Magu as acting chairman of the EFCC.

“The 2018 budget is here; we will use it as instrument against EFCC for defying Senate resolution on Ibrahim Magu,” Anyanwu said.

Credit: Daily Nigerian/ News Express