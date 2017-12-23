Long-lost brothers discover they were living 15-minutes away from each other all along

Two students who attend the same university made an incredible discovery this month: they're actually biological brothers.

Twenty-year-old Kieron Christian Graham and twenty-nine-year-old Vincent Ghant had been searching for each other for years.

Their mother, Shawn Ghant, made the decision to give up her young son, Kieron, for adoption when he was just three months old.

“At the time, I felt like I could not give him what he needed,” Shawn said.

Growing up, Kieron always wondered about his birth parents and biological siblings.

Last year, his adoptive parents gifted him with a DNA test kit to register on Ancestry.com.

The results came back last week with a match to Vincent Ghant as his older brother.

Kieron searched his name on Facebook and sent him a message that would change both their lives.

View image on Twitter

kieron @kc_graham

y'all I just found my birth brother. I don't know what to think. I'm about to go meet him. Turns out we go to the same college and have the same major. I can't make this shit up

12:20 AM – Dec 13, 2017

Twitter Ads info and privacy

“We didn't even know what to say at first,” Kieron said.

“He was just kind of like, 'is this real? You're my brother.'”

To everyone's surprise, Vincent had been living only 15-minutes away and was also majoring in Political Science at Kennesaw State University in Atlanta, Ga.

Kieron was also reunited with his biological mother, alongside his adoptive parents.