Fuel scarcity: Resign now, Fayose tells Buhari
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has slammed the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the poor efforts at resolving the biting fuel scarcity in the country.
Fayose as a result wants the President who doubles as the minister of petroleum to resign.
The governor, who reiterated his position that the All Progressives
Congress (APC) federal government was punishing Nigerians with fuel
scarcity so as to achieve its planned increment of petrol pump price
from N145 to not less than N185 per litre, added that; “Already, fuel
is being sold officially at between N180 and N200 at petrol stations
across the country.”
In a release issued on Friday, Governor Fayose's Special Assistant on
Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted him as
saying that “It is sad that this Buhari's APC government had to choose
this Christmas and New Year period to ground Nigeria with the fuel
scarcity that it deliberately orchestrated.”
The governor called for the immediate resignation of President Buhari
as the Minister of Petroleum, noting that “it is obvious that the
president has failed in all ramifications and he needs to do Nigerians
a favour by relinquishing the portfolio of minister of petroleum.”
Governor Fayose said; “Like I said a few days ago, what the federal
government is doing is to create scarcity so that Nigerians will be
willing to buy at any price, provided the product is made available.
“It was to achieve this planned increment of petrol pump price that
they restricted supply of petrol to NNPC alone.”
The governor, who sympathized with Nigerians for the hardship they are
being made to go through by the APC government, said; “I warned
Nigerians before President Buhari was elected and I am telling
Nigerians now that the only option to rescue our country from being
brought down completely is to vote out Buhari and his APC in 2019.”