Fuel scarcity: Resign now, Fayose tells Buhari

By The Rainbow

By The Rainbow

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has slammed the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the poor efforts at resolving the biting fuel scarcity in the country.

Fayose as a result wants the President who doubles as the minister of petroleum to resign.

The governor, who reiterated his position that the All Progressives

Congress (APC) federal government was punishing Nigerians with fuel

scarcity so as to achieve its planned increment of petrol pump price

from N145 to not less than N185 per litre, added that; “Already, fuel

is being sold officially at between N180 and N200 at petrol stations

across the country.”

In a release issued on Friday, Governor Fayose's Special Assistant on

Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted him as

saying that “It is sad that this Buhari's APC government had to choose

this Christmas and New Year period to ground Nigeria with the fuel

scarcity that it deliberately orchestrated.”

The governor called for the immediate resignation of President Buhari

as the Minister of Petroleum, noting that “it is obvious that the

president has failed in all ramifications and he needs to do Nigerians

a favour by relinquishing the portfolio of minister of petroleum.”

Governor Fayose said; “Like I said a few days ago, what the federal

government is doing is to create scarcity so that Nigerians will be

willing to buy at any price, provided the product is made available.

“It was to achieve this planned increment of petrol pump price that

they restricted supply of petrol to NNPC alone.”

The governor, who sympathized with Nigerians for the hardship they are

being made to go through by the APC government, said; “I warned

Nigerians before President Buhari was elected and I am telling

Nigerians now that the only option to rescue our country from being

brought down completely is to vote out Buhari and his APC in 2019.”