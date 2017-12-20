$1Billion: Buhari's Government Has Taken Corruption to Unimaginable Heights -ADP

“The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has noted with serious concern the level of corruption under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

"In a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos by its Lagos State Publicity Secretary, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, he said that “Buhari has become the ring leader of corruption in Nigeria, where funds meant for the development of the country are looted in broad day light.”

“ADP is seriously worried that a whopping sum of $1billion will be withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) to fight Boko Haram which the same government, through the Minister for Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Muhammed had earlier claimed to have defeated.”

“Not long ago, a House of Reps committee exposed another corruption where over N50billion meant to be in TSA was lodged into a secret account in total contravention of Nigeria's TSA policy. Nigerians are also in deep confusion over this development; corruption has been taken to unimaginable levels under this government.”

“It is sad that same Buhari who was massively voted for in 2015 under the ‘change mantra’ with huge expectations that he will fight and bring corruption to a conclusive end has turned out to be the major supervisor. This was the same president Buhari who once wrote a letter to the Senate to absolve Babachir Lawal of the N500million Grass cutting scandal. Even after been forced by Nigerians and civil society to sack the Lawal, he is yet to be prosecuted. The same Buhari has against several court orders, locked Dasuki who is facing a similar corruption case in prison. It is evident that Buhari is no longer fighting corruption but fighting his perceived political enemies.”

“Since Buhari’s government has given thrust to ‘free for all’ corruption, even civil servants don't want to be left out in the looting business. This has prompted one Tumsah, who is a director of finance and account in the Federal Ministry of Power with salary not more than N500,000 to fraudulently procure a over 86 exotic vehicles between 2016 to 2017"

"Its worrisome that this crude style of approving funds and lodging monies into secret accounts few months to election year is happening and we don't want to believe that all these funds are meant for the inglorious reelection bid of President Buhari in 2019"

"ADP as a credible alternative will bring forward men of good character and capacity to replace the looters in 2019 and we urge Nigerians to support the party in order to end impunity and underdevelopment. Our party will enthrone good governance, respect for all Nigerians and bring true development to Nigerian economy to improve the lives of all citizens"