Yuletide: Delta Police Flag-Off Operation Free Flow

In the spirit of the Christmas celebration in order to ease the movement of travellers through Asaba to the South-east, South-south and South-west, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, on behalf of the Delta State Committee on Traffic Management, flagged off “Operation free flow of traffic”, ahead of the Christmas and New Year.

The flag-off took place Tuesday at the Asaba end of the Niger Bridge which ushers commuters and other road users into Onitsha, Anambra State.

The police boss was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Idriso Dauda in charge of Operation.

Mr Zanna charged road users to be mindful of the season and avoid any action that would cause regret, “remember that your loved ones are at home waiting for you”, he charged drivers.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other sister security agencies were present during the flag-off.