Nemsa Commissions Test Equipment

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) today on 19th of December 2017 commissions Test equipment for inspection, testing and certification of all electrical installations across the country.

The commissioning was done by the MD/CEO & Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Engr. Peter O. Ewesor, at the headquarters of the agency in Abuja.

In his opening remarks, he pointed out that the importance of equipping the Area Inspecting Engineers is to ensure that all relevant standards and specifications in electrical installation are maintained. When the Area Inspecting Engineers are ill equipped, they cannot perform, thus, the function of enforcement of standardswould not be achieved without equipment.

He further urged the Area Inspectorate Engineers to ensure that the equipment are used optimally in their field inspections to ensure the safety of lives and property.

The equipment includes:

18 pieces of 2.5/2kvThermocool petrol generating setswith engine oil;

6 pieces of ground resistance testers and hybrid battery packs;

15 pieces of cable height detectors;

15 pieces of professional electrical tool boxes of 82 tools;

6 pieces of 1kv insulation & continuity testers;

4 pieces of 2.5kv insulation & continuity testers.

NEMSA MD CEO CEIF Engr Peter O_Ewesor some NEMSA Management Staff and other stakeholders at the commissioning of test equipment at the NEMSA HQ 19th Dec 2017

Some of the generators being commissioned These would be used to power some test equipment used on the field _in remote areas where electricity is not available to power the equipment

