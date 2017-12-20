NNPC releases 470 trucks of petrol to Lagos, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday said it released 300 trucks of petrol to Lagos and 170 to Abuja, to stem long queues at filling stations.

NNPC Spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, announced the release in a statement in Abuja.

This followed the call-off of the strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over labour disputes with NECONDE Energy Services Ltd.

According to Ughamadu, the corporation has 21 days sufficiency of petrol, which translates into 750 million litres of the white product.

“NNPC has also increased the supplies of petrol to cities across the country, with Abuja receiving additional 100 trucks of petrol from its normal 70 trucks daily supply.

“Lagos is being supplied 300 trucks of petrol daily,'' he said.

He explained that supplies from the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries boosted the petrol stock.

“With the call-off of the warning strike by PENGASSAN yesterday, NNPC wishes to assure motorists that normalcy would soon be restored in all parts of the country.

“NNPC enjoins motorists and other consumers of petroleum products to desist from panic buying.

“We also warn marketers not to engage in hoarding as defaulters will be prosecuted,'' Ughamadu said.

