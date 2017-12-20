The Life And Footprints Of Hrh Igwele In Obogoro-atissa, Yenagoa And Bayelsa

Although it is God’s supreme design for a man to be reckoned with in society, divine favour is made more manifest by dint of hard work, humility and kindness. These are the basic principles of nature, to realize destiny and become famous in life.

The life and times of His Royal Highness Newton Igabo Igwele is no doubt, an eloquent testimony of God’s blessings nurtured with these virtues , which he showcased throughout his lifetime.

A man of the people, HRH Igwele is a name known to numerous persons, old and young, within and outside his community, Obogoro-Atissa kingdom in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital where he lived most of his life and the old Rivers State where he worked.

Born at Famgbe-Atissa kingdom, March 21, 1942 to Late Mr. and Mrs. Igabo Igwele of Obogoro-Atissa kingdom in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, HRH Igwele lived a remarkable life in all spheres of endeavours.

However, HRH Newton Igabo Igwele, Ogbian the Seventh, died on July 15, 2017 after a protracted illness, even as his services to his family, Obogoro community and mankind, were still highly needed.

The foundation for the meteoric rise of the Late Igwele was laid by good parenting, by his parents and the standard formal education he acquired from St. Peter’s Primary School, Yenagoa, from 1951 to 1957 and later Bishop Dimeari Grammar School (BDGS) from 1957 to 1962.

Armed with West African School Certificate (WASC), obtained from BDGS, he got employed as an Agriculture Officer in the Fisheries Department of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in Port-Harcourt.

After twelve years of dedicated service, he voluntarily retired from the Federal Civil Service to pursue his passion for entrepreneurship, by venturing into petroleum marketing. His modest success in the business made him to live the rest of his life as a businessman, with involvement in diverse ventures.

One of his investments was the historic Avie-vie Hotel. The defunct hotel, the first in the old Yenagoa City, was located in Ovom – Yenagoa opposite the old motor park where Samson Siasia sports complex is now located.

He was also one of the pioneer operators of the old Yenagoa Motor Park and Ekeki Motor Park, under the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), where he became chairman of the Bayelsa State Chapter at a point.

His interest in human development propelled him to form a cooperative, known as Epie/Atissa Traders Union. The goals were to make the people take advantage of the business opportunities in their domain as well as protect their rights in commerce. The organization waxed strong under his chairmanship in 1992 during the time of the defunct Oyoyo Market and up to the time of Swali market in present day Bayelsa State.

He was married to Mrs. Clerina Igwele, Nee Ezekiel Fakowei; Mrs. Christiana Igwele, Nee Peter Osain as well as Mrs. Roseline Igwele, Nee Oyagbakumo Ado.

HRH N.I. Igwele’s marriage to these women brought forth 29 children who have in turn begat 34 grandchildren for their late father. He was Foster Father to five children as well.

Apart from his children, he is left to mourn him, Chief Gift Igwele, brother; Madam Margret Igwele; Her Majesty, Queen Ketty Igodo; Madam Paulina Abasi as well as Madam Helen Enize as sisters. As a devout Christian of the Anglican faith, the deceased, a bread winner of his family, loved and treated these and other relations with respect and kindness.

A disciplinarian and lover of education, Late Igwele gave the best of home training and formal education to his children. Today, the Igweles are undergraduates, graduates, postgraduate scholars and practitioners in nearly all respected academic disciplines and professions including law, Administration and medicine; private businesses and skills related jobs. His non-discriminatory approach to the running of his polygamous family, besides God's favour, is no doubt one of the secrets for this achievement.

The amiable and charismatic father and leader also touched the lives of many persons and groups through his philanthropic gestures. Cooperative societies, students, youth and women groups benefited from his moral and financial supports, whenever he was approached.

As a wrestling champion, footballer, swimmer and cultural entertainer in his youthful days, he readily sponsored such activities with joy, to promote skills development and entertainment in society.

In politics, HRH N.I. Igwele was a force to reckon with, in the early democratic dispensations in Nigeria. He was a staunch member of various political parties of the early republics, and in later dispensations he identified with the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) National Republican Convention (NRC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). As an aspirant for the Atissa Ward 1 Councillorship, he mobilized the electorate, particularly those in Obogoro, his community to register and vote for candidates of their choice.

HRH Newton Igabo Igwele was a fighter for human rights, justice and equity. One instance was how he mobilized victims of demolition of privately-owned houses that were opposite the Bayelsa State Secretariat, to get compensated by the Chief D.S.P. Alamieyeseigha administration. The late governor yielded to the demand because Igwele’s storey building was one of the historic edifices built there even before the state was created. This was attested to by the late governor, Alamieyeseigha as a reason that moved him to pay.

In recognition of Late Igwele’s sterling leadership qualities and service to humanity, his community, Obogoro-Atissa kingdom in Yenagoa Local Government Area, made him deputy paramount ruler in 1986.

While on that position, he exhibited rare leadership qualities, and was elevated to the position of paramount ruler (Ebeneken) of Promotional Community in 1999. Crowned amidst fanfare on May 25, 2013, he reigned effectively till death.

During his regime, Obogoro community witnessed, transparent, participatory, peaceful and development-oriented leadership. HRH Igwele, Ogbian the Seventh, initiated as well as attracted projects to his community. Notable among them are creation of 8 compounds to make 10, renovation of the community’s hall; electrification of the community by the defunct NEPA; renovation of St. John’s Anglican Church in the community; construction of borehole/water-pipe laying project and concrete walkway as well as Obogoro-Oporoma Road project.

Aside these, he gave virile representation to his community by protecting the interest of his people before Atissa Council of Chiefs, Epie/Atissa Council of Chiefs; multinational oil companies, governments and other platforms.

Like a golden fish that has no hiding place, the pragmatic traditional ruler was during his tenure, saddled with many extra functions which include treasurer Atissa Council of Chiefs; Chairman, Host Communities of Yenagoa-Oporoma Road Project; chairman PTA, BDGS, Yenagoa and lots more.

At 75, Igwele, was determined to even do more for his family, community, Epie/Atissa, Bayelsa State and society at large, but the Almighty God, his maker, took him.

Ask him what he regretted most in his life, he would tell you he regretted his inability to achieve his cardinal desires of reaching the pinnacle of political and business leadership in Bayelsa State and in the crude oil and gas sector, to elevate his people who suffer marginalization in the political equation as well as in the oil industry.

Like a dancer who does not see how his waist is twisting, Late Igwele passionately felt he had not achieved as he expected, but his legacies are speaking volumes for him.

That is why on December 22, 2017, all roads led to his palace at Obogoro-Atissa in Yenagoa Local Government Area, where his family and people from all walks of life, him the last respect.

Though death has cut short the life and remaining plans of HRH Newton Igabo Igwele, Ogbian the Seventh, his works shall be sustained by those he has left behind as well as those mentored by him while alive.