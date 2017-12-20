Christmas Holiday: NAMA Assures Of Safe Sky, Improved Operations

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has assured airlines and stakeholders in the Nigerian aviation industry that there would be provision of seamless and uninterrupted air navigation services throughout the forthcoming holidays.

The airspace manager has also tasked workers in the agency to come up with procedures, processes and innovations that would correct all the existing imperfections in the revenue collection system of the agency in order to boost its revenue base.

A statement by Mr. Khalid Emele, quoted Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, the Managing Director, NAMA as saying that all the country’s navigational facilities were working at optimal levels, with precision approach landing aids at the five international airports across the country.

He insisted that NAMA recognised that apart from the adverse weather associated with this time of the year, there was also a huge demand for air traffic services, adding that it had taken steps to strengthen its technical and operational capacity in preparation for the season.