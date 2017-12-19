INNOSON: Efcc Explains Arrest

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday said that it arrested a Nigerian industrialist, Chief Innocent Chukwuma popularly known by his company’s name, INNOSON, for his refusal to honour its invitation.

The anti-graft agency said Chukwuma was picked up at his Savage Crescent, GRA, Enugu residence at about 11am.

The EFCC also said that Chukwuma earlier jumped an administrative bail granted him in a case being investigated by the Capital Market and Insurance Fraud Unit of its Lagos office.

A statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren explained that rather than honour its invitation, Chukwuma mobilized six truckloads of thugs that disguised to be staff of his company to his residence, where they manhandled operatives of the agency.

Uwujaren said that it took reinforcement from the Enugu office of the EFCC to effect the arrest of the Chukwuma, who is currently being grilled by a team of investigators.