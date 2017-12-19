$1bn ECA fund: Ekiti LGs Chairmen sue AGF, 36 State govs, others

Sixteen Local Government Chairmen in Ekiti state have sued the Attorney

General of the Federation and Governors of the 36 states over the approval

of the sum of $1billion from the Excess Crude Account of the Federation for

the fight against insurgency.

They want an order of injunction restraining the Federal government and the

36 states governors, their agents, servants, privies, representatives in

interest, howsoever called and by whatsoever name designated, from giving

effect to the appropriation and/ or approval of appropriation of the sum of

$1 billion or any other sum whatsoever, from the Excess Crude Account of

the Federation, as contained in the decision made on December 15, 2017

unless and by means of statutory allocation by the Revenue Mobilisation

Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1264/17, the council Chairmen asked the Abuja

division of the Federal High Court to declare that the approval of the sum

of $1 billion by the 36 state governors to purportedly execute the

constitutional duty of the Federal government, which has been sufficiently

funded from the Federation Account, without the their consent is ultra

vires, unlawful, null and void.

The suit which was filed today at the registry of the court by counsel to

the plaintiffs, Ola Olanikpekun (SAN) also listed the Revenue Mobilisation

Allocation and Fiscal Commission as a defendant.

The Chairmen are; Deji Ogunsakin (Ado LGA); Bola Alonge (Ikere LGA);

Lanrewaju Omolase (Ekiti South West LGA); Dapo Olagunju (Irepodun/Ifeelodun

LGA); Samuel Adeniyi (Ekiti East LGA); Olumide Falade (Ise/Orun LGA); Sade

Akinrinmola (Gbonyin LGA); Tayo Ogundare (Oye LGA); Chief Ayodeji Arogbodo

(Ido/Osi LGA) and Taiwo Oguntuase (Emure LGA).

The rest are Kolawole Omotunde (Ekiti West LGA); Bolaji Jeje (Efon LGA);

Adesola Adeyanju (Ikole LGA); Ganiyu Bakare (Ilejemele LGA); Adeniyi

Adebayo (Moba LGA) and Abiodun Dada (Ijero LGA).

They are equally asking for an order of court declaring that in the

discharge of its constitutional duty to safeguard the security and

territorial integrity of Nigeria, the Federal Government of Nigeria, being

the 1st defendant's principal (AGF), must be funded in accordance with its

Appropriation Act and by means of due accruals from the Federation account

only.

A declaration that the 1st -37 defendants' appropriation and /or approval

of appropriation of the sum of $1billion (One billion United States

Dollars) from the Excess Crude Account of the federation made at the

National Economic Council meeting of December 12, 2017 without regard to

the consent of the 38th defendant (the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and

Fiscal Commission), the plaintiffs (integral part of the Local Governments

of the Federation of Nigeria) and the due appropriation of the various

States' Houses of Assembly, is unconstitutional, unlawful, ultra vires,

null, void ab initio and of no effect whatsoever.

The Council Chairmen also asked the court for a declaration that they are

entitled to full share of all revenue accrued and accruable to the

Federation Account and the Federation Excess Crude Account or any other

Account whatsoever operated by and for the Federation of Nigeria, including

the sum of $1,000,000,000 (which was purportedly approved for the

expenditure of the Federal Government by the 1st-37th defendants at the

83rd, National Economic Council meeting of December 15, 2017, in accordance

with section 162 of the 1999 constitution and the provisions of Allocation

of Revenue (Federation Account) Act.

It is their contention that "whether by the provisions of sections 153 (1)

(h), 162 and paragraph 18, part 1 of the third schedule to the 1999

constitution, the 1st -37th defendants can lawfully appropriate and or

approve the appropriation of funds in the excess crude account of the

federation of Nigeria, without affecting, reducing or obliterating the

plaintiffs' lawful share of proceeds from the federation accounts.

If the answer to the above question is in the affirmative, the plaintiffs

want the court to determine "whether the 2nd defendant can lawfully

appropriate and /or approve the appropriation of funds in the excess crude

account of the federation of Nigeria, without the consent and /or

consultation of the plaintiffs.

*Whether in the discharge of the federal government's constitutional duty

of safeguarding the security and territorial integrity of Nigeria, (as

mandated by section 217 of the 1999 constitution, the Federal government

can lawfully resort to funding other than by means of its Appropriation

Act.?

The suit which is yet to be assigned to any judge for adjudication is

supported by a 14 paragraphs affidavit deposed to by Everest Igweokolo, a

litigation executive in the law firm of