AHRC recognizes International Solidarity Human Day, December 20, 2017:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the international community and all peace-loving people across the globe in observing International Human Solidarity Day that falls on December 20, 2017. International Human Solidarity Day is celebrated every early on this date recognizing the much needed work and effort to fight poverty, advance diversity as well as to advance and promote solidarity among people of all nations.

The UN defines this day as: "a day to celebrate our unity in diversity; a day to remind governments to respect their commitments to international agreements; a day to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity; a day to encourage debate on the ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication; a day of action to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication."

Poverty continues to be one of the most challenging tasks facing the modern society and the free world. No human being should be left to suffer without support from those who are in the position to help. We are living in an age of great wealth and there is much that can be done to help the less fortunate. On this day, AHRC stresses the importance to all nations of respecting international conventions on human rights. We at AHRC stand in full solidarity with all peoples around the world who are not fully enjoying their human rights.

"All of us as human beings share this planet, its resources and its problems," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "If we truly stand in solidarity with each other as individuals and as people, we can concur all obstacles to achieving dignity and human rights for all," added Hamad.