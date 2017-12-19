Bolanle Ambode Lauds Lagos Govt Over Payment Of Retirement Benefits

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Bolanle Ambode, has commended the state government for making the payment of retirement benefits a priority. She also praised the regular payment of workers’ salaries.

She gave the commendation at the 46th retirement benefit bond certificate presentation to retirees in Alausa, Ikeja.

Mrs. Ambode noted that it took a focused and purpose-driven administration, to prioritise the entitlements of workers, who spent the better parts of their lives in the service of the state government.

According to her, ‘With gratitude and immense appreciation, I commend the efforts of the Lagos State Government for rising to this important occasion of fixing the entitlements of these great citizens, who had spent the better parts of their lives in the service of the state”.

“I am also aware that since the inception of this administration, the payment of salaries and pensions has enjoyed top priority as well”, she stressed.

She recalled that the 18th edition of the programme took place shortly after the inauguration of the current administration, noting that several bond certificate presentations had taken place since then, bringing the latest edition to the 46th.

The governor’s wife who condoled with the families of retirees who had transited, urged the beneficiaries to pay good attention to their health and avoid frivolous spending.

In his address, the commissioner for establishment, training and pension, Dr. Akintola Benson Oke, disclosed that in less than three years of the current administration in the state, no less than 33 billion naira, had been paid to more than eight thousand retirees as accrued pension rights.

Speaking earlier, the director-general of Lagos State Pension Commission, Mrs. Folashade Onanuga, noted that the Ambode Administation gave first line charge treatment, to pension contributions, adding that both employer’s and employee’s contributions were remitted into individual employee’s retirement savings account, immediately after salaries were received.

“It is all about commitment on the part of the state executive and legislature under the able leadership of our amiable and hard working governor”, she stressed.

Over 286 retirees benefitted from this 46th edition.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (3rd right); Chairman, House Committee on Estab., Training & Pension, Hon. Adedayo Famakinwa (2nd left); HC for Estab., Training & Pension, Dr. Akintola Benson Oke (2nd right); Lagos State Head of Service, Mrs. Folashade Adesoye (L); and DG. State Pension Commission, Mrs. Folashade Onanuga (r), presenting Bond Certificate to one of the retirees, during the 46th Retirement Benefit Bond Certificate Presentation ceremony, at the NECA House Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, 19th December 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (2nd right); HC for Establishment, Training & Pension, Dr. Akintola Benson Oke(r); Lagos State Head of Service, Mrs. Folashade Adesoye (2nd left); and DG. State Pension Commission, Mrs. Folashade Onanuga, during the 46th Retirement Benefit Bond Certificate Presentation ceremony, at the NECA House Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, 19th December 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (3rd right); Chairman, House Committee on Estab., Training & Pension, Hon. Adedayo Famakinwa (2nd left); HC for Estab., Training & Pension, Dr. Akintola Benson Oke (2nd right); Lagos State Head of Service, Mrs. Folashade Adesoye (L); and DG. State Pension Commission, Mrs. Folashade Onanuga (r), presenting Bond Certificate to one of the retirees, during the 46th Retirement Benefit Bond Certificate Presentation ceremony, at the NECA House Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, 19th December 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (7th left); Hon. Adedayo Famakinwa (5th left); HC for Establishment, Training & Pension, Dr. Akintola Benson Oke (m); HOS, Mrs. Folashade Adesoye (4th left); DG. State Pension Commission, Mrs. Folashade Onanuga (7th right); and beneficiaries with their Bond Certificates, during the 46th Retirement Benefit Bond Certificate Presentation ceremony, at the NECA House Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, 19th December 2017.