Anambra Rice, Safe and of Best Quality -NAFDAC

The Anambra Rice brand has been satified safe and of good quality by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) contrary to a sponsored fake and malicious news being peddled by individuals who were out to score cheap political points by demarketing the product.

Mrs Christiana Essenwa, a Deputy Director of NAFDAC had on Monday during a visit to the state Ministry of Agriculture in Awka, warned against the adultration and counterfeiting of the popular Anambra Rice brand by outgrowers and individuals trying to boost sales of local rice during the Christmas holidays.

Essenwa stated that the call became imperative following a petition forwarded to NAFDAC by Stine Industries, Nnewi, over the alleged counterfeiting and illegal use of the trade mark.However, some unscrupulous fake news outlets have cashed-in and twisted a very clear case and action by the regulatory agency to ensure maintenance of the product's quality to try and demarket the product for selfish gains.

Reacting to the development, Managing Director/CEO, Stine Industries, Chief Akai Egwuonwu deployed the deliberate attempt to demark Anambra Rice by purveyors of falsehood.

Said he:" The Anambra Rice brand is safe and of good quality as clearly certified by NAFDAC. The rice is stone free, well polished,doubled sortexed,easy cook and long grain.We are receipient of the Award of Best Rice Brand in Africa 2016 and we are to grade.So people should ignore those making frivolous claims."

It is obvious that some persons are trying to cause dissaffection between the State Government and Anambra Rice. I can assure you that there is nothing like that. The government created the enabling environment for us and we are happy that we are working amicably in service of ndi Anambra.

As you can see some persons are trying very hard to score cheap political point by peddling the false and fake information, my advise is that they should be ignored.