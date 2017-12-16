Video: Nigeria Policewoman dancer Becomes a viral Sensation

By Per Second News

As tensions deepen in some parts of Nigeria about SARS, a police woman has shown that police are not trigger happy all the time but happy people too.

She has demonstrated that police are lifelines and not threat as believed by many.

The policewoman on duty in Anambra state, wowed the public with her incredible dance moves while holding her firearm.

The twinkle-toed police woman couldn’t resist having fun on duty and decided to crack out some of her expert moves. The unidentified female officer is a member of the Operation Kpochapu in Anambra state.

She is sure a happy cop against all odds.

