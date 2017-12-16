TCN Completes over 18 Transmission Projects, Adds 1,100mw to Grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has completed and is ready to commission over 18 high voltage transformers to help evacuate 1,100 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid by January 2018.

The Interim Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr Usman Gur Mohammed disclosed this yesterday during a tour of some of the substations in Apo and Katampe in Abuja and Suleja in Niger state. Mohammed said the projects completed and being commissioned from December 2017 to the end of January 2018 after which it will begin to re-conduct transmission lines to ensure the added power capacities are evacuated after the first quarter of next year.

He noted that the projects are being executed under the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP) which seeks to expand the grid to 20,000MW in the next four years.

“In line with our strategy, we are completing across the country several projects which would cumulatively add over 1,000mw transformer capacity to the grid before January 31, 2018.

The Nigerian Electricity Transmission Access Project (NETAP) which is one of the projects under REP was successfully negotiated and finalised with the World Bank on December 8,” he explained.

Mohammed lauded the company for wheeling the highest peak generation of 5,155mw recently saying, “We must work towards a national peak of 6,000mw in the early part of next year.”