Fuel Scarcity:NNPC Discovers 144 Trucks Of Hoarded Fuel In Kano

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and security agencies yesterday discovered 144 trucks that were not streamed by some marketers in Kano. The products were meant to feed Kano and its environs.

The NNPC said in a statement that sequel to the discovery, the resurfaced trucks had been sent to discharge their products at the designated locations.

It said of the 144 trucks discovered, 26 were scheduled for Katsina, while 118 trucks were made to discharge their products in Kano and its environs.

The corporation warned marketers across the country to desist from acts that may heighten supply gaps noticeable in a few remaining parts of the country, as security agencies have been detailed to go on the trail of any marketer who may be hoarding products.