Trump administration issues new rules on U.S. visa waivers

The Trump administration put new requirements in place on Friday for the 38 countries participating in the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme, including that they use U.S. counterterrorism data to screen travelers, officials said.

The programme allows citizens of mainly European countries to travel to the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa.

Citizens from the 38 countries are required to obtain a so-called travel authorisation to enter the U.S.

President Donald Trump has sought to tighten the rules for those seeking to visit or live in the U.S. in several ways, saying restrictions are necessary for security reasons.

The changes will apply to all countries in the programme. One change is that they will be required to use U.S. information to screen travelers crossing their borders from third countries.

Many countries in the programme already do that, one administration official said.

Countries whose citizens stay longer than authorised during visits to the U.S. at a relatively higher rate will be required to conduct public awareness campaigns on the consequences of overstays, the officials said.

One existing penalty is that people, who overstay a visit may not travel visa-free to the U.S. in the future.

The threshold for the overstay rate triggering the public information campaign requirement is two per cent, the officials said.

In the 2016 fiscal year, of the VWP countries, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, and San Marino, a wealthy enclave landlocked inside central Italy, had total overstay rates higher than two per cent, according to a report by the Department of Homeland Security.

The overall overstay rate for VWP countries is 0.68 per cent, lower than non-VWP countries excluding Canada and Mexico, which is at 2.07 per cent, according to the DHS report.

Members of Congress have expressed concern about the security risks of overstays.

A May 2017 report by the DHS inspector general found the department lacked a comprehensive system to gather information on departing visitors, forcing it to rely on third-party data to confirm departures, which is sometimes faulty.

The U.S. will also start assessing VWP countries on their safeguards against “insider threats” at their airports, especially those with direct flights to the U.S., officials said.

The goal is to ensure countries “make sure that airport employees, aviation workers et cetera, aren't corrupted or are co-opted to pose a threat to aircraft, especially those that are U.S.-bound,” an official said. (Reuters/NAN)