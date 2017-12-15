TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

International | 15 December 2017 16:11 CET

CPJ to release annual list on killed journalists 

By Committee to Protect Journalists
New York, December 15, 2017--The Committee to Protect Journalists will release its annual report on journalists killed in relation to their work.

CPJ's report includes a comprehensive catalog of journalists worldwide who were killed in connection to their work. A breakdown of the cases by country, medium, gender, freelancers, and the number of local versus international correspondents killed, among other criteria, is available in the report.

WHAT: Yearly report on killed journalists

WHEN: December 21, 2017. 12:01 a.m. EST

WHERE: www.cpj.org


