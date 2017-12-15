Government Must Work In Partnership With The Media To Fight Corruption In Nigeria.

MR. ’FEMI ADEFILA, Chief Executive Officer of Rave 91.7 FM radio station based in Osogbo, Osun state Nigeria, on Friday 24th November 2017, stressed the need for government to work in partnership with the media to better inform and educate the people about its policies, mandates and aspiration for development.

He made the call at the Aurora Conference and Events center Osogbo, during his welcome address at a public lecture titled: “The Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria: Facts, Fallacies and Antidotes,” organized to mark the second year anniversary of the establishment of Rave FM radio station in Osun state.

The Media he noted are instruments of change. He prompted the audience that, the scourge of corruption and fantastic corrupt practices by our leaders in Nigeria are the bane of our underdevelopment as a people.

Government to be successful in its fight against corruption in the country he said, the Media must therefore live up to its responsibility to galvanize discussion around a genuine fight in its role as the watchdog of the society.

The Media he further stressed must not relent efforts to organize public discuss on issues that borders on development as a people and must take lead in drawing attention to those social, political and economic issues that can herald the great tomorrow we so much desire.

He made the fact clear that Media give democracy life and in a democratic equation for good governance, government needs an effective Media support to serve and stand as a voice to be reckoned with, with regards to grassroots information dissemination on its efforts to create opportunities for the youths and improve the lives of the people they serve.

In today’s social Media age, where everyone has taken up the job and position of the Media, nobody waits for news again. Government and people who want news that is factual, objective and realistic must wait for news from the professionals.

He noted that his vision and mission to make a difference, refine, enrich and improve the quality of radio broadcasting in Osun state and indeed in Nigeria was achieved with great success in the last two years with the support of the people.

Today the name of Rave FM radio station has grown beyond the state, leading a wave of Journalism in the broadcast Media that emphasis on ethics, professionalism and commitment to a course and path in nation building.

Mr. Adefila with great joy and happiness to God, thanked all members of staff of his organization for their faithfulness, hard work and commitment. He sees them as stars, voice and heartbeat of Rave FM radio station, all work together as a family.

“In recruiting my staff as a Visionary, I prayed to God to help me in gathering men that will assist me in my vision and God did gather them, the success of Rave FM Radio station today is about them, I celebrate them and give God the Glory,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the state Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola for allowing ‘Free Media’ to thrive in the state and for his friendship and collaboration with the radio station despite times in the cause of their job, that they might have stepped on his toes.

He thanked Senator Shehu Sani for honoring the station’s invitation to speak as Guest lecturer on the occasion despite his tight schedule of work. Other distinguished personalities at the historic occasion were, Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN)-The Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Akin.Ogunbiyi-Guest of Honour and Hon. Adelani Baderinwa, Osun state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, who represented the state Governor as Special Guest of Honor at the occasion, accompanied by many top government functionaries.

Eminent Nigerians present at the occasion include: Dr. (Ambassador.) ’Yemi Farombi, University Luminaries, Chieftains of political parties in the state, Chairman of Osun state chapter of Nigerian Union of Journalists(NUJ), Journalists, Writers, Editors, Royal Father, Members of Nigeria Association of Authors, Traditional Chiefs, Community leaders, Religious leaders, University students, Secondary school students from the Nooks and Crannies of Osun state, Staff families, Friends and Fans of Rave FM radio station from within and outside Osun state.