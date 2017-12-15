IGP Approves 3 New Area Commands For Delta

As part of efforts geared towards bringing policing nearer to the grassroots and in line with the policy on Community Policing, the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Idris Ibrahim, has approved the creation of new area commands across the country with Delta State Command having three new area commands.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, made the disclosure recently in a press release made available to journalists in Asaba by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, naming them to include, Agbor, Ozoro and Sapele which were carved from the existing area commands of Asaba, Ughelli and Warri, making a total of six area commands in the state.

The CP who was enthused with this development, described it as an ongoing process and noted that more area Commands and Divisions would in due course be created by the police hierarchy to enhance effective service delivery to the people.

Meanwhile, Mr Ibrahim has called for cooperation of indigenes of the state for immediate and smooth take-off of the newly established area commands, noting that already new area commanders have been deployed to the newly created area commands.

The CP stated that the jurisdictions of the six area commands in the state are as follow:

ASABA AREA COMMAND

1. 'A' Division Asaba

2. 'B' Division Asaba

3. 'C' Division Asaba

4. GRA Division Asaba

5. Okpanam Division

6. Ibusa Division

7. Ogwashi-Uku Division

8. Akwukwu/Igbo Division

9. Illah Division

10. Nsukwa Division

UGHELLI AREA COMMAND

1. 'A' Division Ughelli

2. 'B' Division Ughelli

3. Agbarho Division

4. Orerokpe Division

5. Bomadi Division

6. Otu-Jeremi Division

7. Patani

WARRI AREA COMMAND

1. 'A' Division Warri

2. 'B' Division Warri

3. Enerhen Division

4. Ekpan Division (Effurun)

5. Ovwian-Aladja Division

6. Burutu Division

7. Escravos Division

8. Ugborikoko Division

9. Ebrumede Division

10. Ogbe-Ijoh Division

AGBOR AREA COMMAND

1. Agbor Division

2. Abavo Division

3. Owa-oyibu Division

4. Umunede Division

5. Igbodo Division

6. Issele-Uku Division

7. Onicha Olona Division

8. Obiaruku Division

9. Umutu Divison

10.Galilee Division

OZORO AREA COMMAND

1. Ozoro Division

2. Otor-Owhe Division

3. Oleh Division

4. Aboh Division

5. Ashaka Division

6. Kwale Division

7. Abbi Division

SAPELE DIVISION

1. Sapele Division

2. Koko Division

3. Isiokolo Division

4. Abraka Division

5. Oghara Division

6. Jesse Division