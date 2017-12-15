Central Hospital Asaba, 80% Complete --- Dr Azinge

Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Azinge, has disclosed that the Central Hospital Asaba, is near completion and would be ready before the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Dr Azinge made the disclosure Thursday when he visited the Central hospital to ascertain the level of work done and to discuss possible timeframe for the completion of the hospital project with the contractor, DEUX Project Limited.

“We went to visit the Central Hospital Asaba, to ascertain the progress of job that has been done and to discuss time for the completion of the job”, revealing that as soon as areas of modifications that have delayed the project were sorted out and approved by the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, “we will sit down to set a new date for the completion of the hospital”, he assured.

He disclosed that the delay was due to some modification in the floor plan which did not meet the required standard, leading the administration of Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan to order a remodeling in the hospital to a world class standard.

The Health Commissioner stressed that civil works are already ongoing at the hospital by DEUX Project Limited to remodel the hospital, modernize some of the structures already on ground, change the walk-way and introduce facilities into the hospital that befits a world class hospital.

According to him, “overall, it is almost 80% complete. Some wards are complete, the A&E is complete and some others. Overall we score them about 80% completion which is at a little advanced from the last time we went there to visit”.

He called on Deltans to be patient with the Dr Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration and the contractor to enable the construction firm makes out some time, “so that the hospital will be ready before the end of the second quarter of next year”.

The state government used the medium to thank the contractor over the level of work done just as the government urged that the contractor should expedite action for the timely completion of the hospital before the second quarter of 2018.